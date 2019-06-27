Officials are searching for Thomson runaway

THOMSON, GA (WJBF) – The Thomson Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old runaway. She is believed to have been picked up by someone she knows.

The subject who picked up her up, Chris Morgan, is reported to be a white man in his late thirties or early forties. Morgan was last seen driving a grey Nissan Altima.

It is reported that Morgan frequents Burke and Richmond counties. Since the incident was reported, the police department has received information that both Morgan and the runaway girl may be on their way to Tampa, Florida.

If you have any information about Chris Morgan or the runaway juvenile, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact the Thomson Police Department at (706) 595-2166 or (706) 597-7383.