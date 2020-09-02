Suspect wanted in officer hit and run at Raceway gas station on Wrightsboro Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office PIO says the deputy was struck by a vehicle.

Barton Chapel Road has been blocked off as officers search for the suspect where a car matching the description of the suspected hit and run vehicle has reportedly crashed.

Deputies are on the way to the Raceway gas station at 3481 Wrightsboro Rd. in reference to an officer down.

Police are looking for a light colored Hyundai on Jimmie Dyess Parkway headed into Columbia County.

The officer is being transported to Doctor’s Hospital.









Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing situation.

LATEST NEWS STORIES