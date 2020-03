GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Former Richmond County Deputy Nicholas Nunes has now resigned from his new position at the Grovetown Department of Public Safety.

The release from the City of Grovetown states that Nunes accepted another law enforcement job on the west coast, closer to his family.

Mayor Gary Jones and Grovetown Public Safety reportedly wish him the best.

Nunes originally accepted the Grovetown position at the end of February.