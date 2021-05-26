Officer involved shooting in Ridge Spring, South Carolina

RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate an officer involved shooting in Ridge Spring.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 25 around 8 p.m.

Aiken County Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Columbia Highway N. in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies were met with a man armed with a gun.

Deputies reportedly ordered the man to drop the weapon. He then pointed the gun at the deputies. The deputies responded by firing at the suspect.

He was reportedly struck once in his torso. Deputies immediately rendered first aid. He was then taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No further details have been released.