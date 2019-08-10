Officer involved shooting in Burke County

Burke County, GA (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Department tells us of an officer involved shooting Saturday.

A Burke County deputy responded to a BOLO out regarding a kidnapping suspect out of Richmond County.

The deputy went after the suspect and exchanged gunfire, shooting the kidnapping suspect. The officer is okay.

Please avoid the area surrounding Springhill Church at Farmers Road until the scene is clear.

More information will be available as the investigation continues.

