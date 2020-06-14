Officer bodycam footage released in shooting of man in Atlanta; police chief resigns from department

ATLANTA (WJBF/AP) – Atlanta’s police chief is resigning after a white officer fatally shot a man who snatched an officer’s Taser and ran during a struggle in a restaurant parking lot.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Police Chief Erika Shields’ resignation Saturday.

The mayor told reporters she doesn’t believe the shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was justified.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released security camera video Saturday of the shooting.

The GBI said Brooks resisted attempts to be taken into custody after he failed a field sobriety test and a struggle ensued over a Taser.

The video showed Brooks appearing to point an object at an officer while running before he was shot.

Meanwhile, the employment status of the officers involved has been released.

The names of the officers involved in Friday night’s officer involved shooting are below. Officer Bronsan has been placed on administrative duty and Officer Rolfe has been terminated.

Bronsan was hired by the department on September 20, 2018. Rolfe was hired on October 24, 2013.