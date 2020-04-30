Office Max in Evans is selling sneeze guards to local businesses amid reopening during COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local sales manager for Office Max in Evans wants to inform local businesses about Counter Shields/Sneeze guards for their local businesses.

Office Max in Evans has been open through this crisis supporting local businesses, students, and people working from home. Office Max sales manager Ian Nesbit said they have heard from people who are concerned about how the pandemic will affect their lives. Nesbit said they have just been told their Business Furniture consultants have access to counter top shields to put a barrier between customers and workers.

Office Max has the ability to order shields for the public for any business or organization that might need them. Nesbit says all they would need is for the local businesses to call the Evans Office Max store at 706-651-0134 so that they can obtain their contact information, (name, phone, email, business name) to send to their Business Furniture Consultants, and they’ll return the call to the businesses as soon as they’re able.

Office Max is also offering any businesses 50% off any purchase of 3 large format print orders for when they are ready to open up. This includes yard signs, banners or posters. This will ONLY be offered at the Evans OfficeMax.

If businesses need to announce that their lobby’s have reopened, if they are offering curbside pickup, or if they have new hours, Office Max in Evans will help make signs and posters for them.