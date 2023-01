WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the U.S. National Weather Service in Columbia, S.C., it has been confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down in Wagener, South Carolina on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado with EF0 damage intensity classifies as a weak tornado with winds ranging between 40 and 72 MPH.

According to officials, light damage is associated with an EF0 storm, creating broken branches, uprooting shallow-rooted trees, and damaging sign boards.