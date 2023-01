WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 100 miles per hour is believed to have caused damage Wednesday in Washington County.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down just before 9 a.m. near Deepstep Road and traveled just under four miles along Highway 88 to Ridge Road just north of Sandersville.

It is believed that the tornado was only on the ground for four minutes.