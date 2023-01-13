(WJBF) – The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that a tornado caused damage on the border of Warren and McDuffie Counties.

The NWS survey team is currently investigating the path track of the tornado, in search of additional damage.

The intensity of the tornado has not yet been determined.

More information will be released on Friday.

Power crews were out bright and early Friday morning working to make sure electricity is back on for residents in the area.

“We have not heard from any residences saying that we’ve had any houses that were damaged,” said Warren County EMA Director Crystal Ladousier. “So as far as we know right now we just have tree damage and powerlines down. There was very little left out last night, our nursing house did not have any power, but we got it restored last night about 9:30. We’re hoping that the rest of the power gets restored this morning and the roads have already be cleared. We got those cleared last night, so its just going to be trying to get the trees from the side of the road, which probably is going to be a couple of days.”

