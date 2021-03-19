Number of cities, counties in the CSRA to receive millions thanks to new federal relief package

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — With the ink barely dry on the American Rescue Plan, some people have already seen money in their bank accounts. Now, cities are finding out how much they’re going to get.

From Saluda to Allendale and even in North Augusta, cities across the CSRA are expected to receive their share of billions of dollars from the plan.

The ARPA is a $1.9 trillion package that includes direct relief to states, counties, cities, and towns as well as public utilities, libraries, and transit agencies to help bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the laundry list of locations, Aiken County is receiving a little more than $33 million of those dollars with a big chunk going to North Augusta at less than $9 million. The focus could be on infrastructure there.

“Our wastewater system particularly is aging. Uh, we already had a plan in place out through, I think it was 2036 or 2046 to rehabilitate our sewer system,” North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I’m pretty certain that we’ll get to jumpstart on that by using that money there,” he added.

The City of Aiken is expecting about $5 million. City leaders there say that preliminary discussions have started to try to develop a strategy for the best ways to use that much-needed cash.

“Because it is one-time money, you wouldn’t want to spend it on recurring items, but you would want to spend it on something of a substantial nature that is appropriate for this kind of one-time funding,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh added.

In Edgefield County, leaders there are anticipating $5.3 million coming their way. “That’s a nice bit of unexpected revenue,” County Administrator Tommy Paradise said. “The next move is the county will to take those funds and put it in a separate account. So we have it segregated from our other funds and then let the council decide how to move forward with those funds,” he added.

The first portion will come from the federal government within 60 days of each location saying yes to the funds. Within 12 months, the area should receive its remaining distribution. By 2024, the cash would need to be spent.

“So we’ve got three years to spend these funds. We need to take our time. We don’t have to spend them right away and we plan and get the best bang for the buck for our citizens, on the long-term return,” Paradise said.

Meanwhile, for each municipality Shawn spoke with, it’s a wait-and-see approach to find out what requirements are attached to the money.

You can find how much money your particular area will receive, here: https://www.masc.sc/SiteCollectionDocuments/Finance/ARP-Final%20State%20and%20Local%20Allocation%20Output%2003-08-21.pdf