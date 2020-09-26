NTSB releases preliminary report on small plane crash in Allendale

ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) — Newschannel 6 is getting a better idea of what happened before a small plane crash in Allendale County on August 7.

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its Aviation Accident Preliminary Report.

We’ve learned when the airplane was on final approach to the runway 35 at the Allendale County Airport, the engine lost power. The pilot tried to restart the engine but was unsuccessful.

During the forced landing, the Cessna struck trees and impacted the ground. After impact, the pilot and passenger got out and then a postimpact fire took place.

