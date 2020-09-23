NTSB, GBI investigating deadly plane crash in Lincolnton

CSRA News
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board, GBI, FAA and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a plane crash.

A Cessna 182K airplane crashed in a pond near Lincolnton Tuesday at 5:45 P.M. resulting in one fatality. The pilot was the only person on the plane.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating to determine the cause of the accident. The identity of the pilot is not being released at this time.

