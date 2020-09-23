NTSB, GBI investigating deadly plane crash in Lincolnton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board, GBI, FAA and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a plane crash.

A Cessna 182K airplane crashed in a pond near Lincolnton Tuesday at 5:45 P.M. resulting in one fatality. The pilot was the only person on the plane.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Tuesday of a Cessna 182K airplane in Lincolnton, Georgia. The NTSB is not traveling to the accident scene at this time. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 22, 2020

The FAA and NTSB are investigating to determine the cause of the accident. The identity of the pilot is not being released at this time.

LATEST IN CSRA NEWS