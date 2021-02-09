NTSB completes investigation into Daniel Field plane crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has completed its investigation into a plane crash at Daniel Field a year ago.

According to the final report, pilot error is the reason the plane overshot the runway.

You may remember, the small engine plane crashed through the fence at Daniel Field crossing Highland Avenue before coming to a stop.

The report states, that pilot mistakenly pulled the propeller control levers instead of the throttle levers causing the accident.

Only minor injuries were reported.

You can view the full NTSB report below or by clicking HERE.