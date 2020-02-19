NSA leaker Reality Winner seeks clemency

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NSA leaker, Reality Winner, is requesting a clemency hearing.

In 2018, Winner pleaded guilty to sending confidential information to online media outlet — The Intercept — while working for the NSA at Fort Gordon.

She wants President Trump to reduce her sentence, or grant a pardon.

Her attorney says the petition for the hearing includes more than 45-hundred letters of support.

Winner was sentenced to five years in prison.

