NSA leaker Reality Winner seeks clemency

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NSA leaker, Reality Winner, is requesting a clemency hearing.
In 2018, Winner pleaded guilty to sending confidential information to online media outlet — The Intercept — while working for the NSA at Fort Gordon.
She wants President Trump to reduce her sentence, or grant a pardon.
Her attorney says the petition for the hearing includes more than 45-hundred letters of support.
Winner was sentenced to five years in prison.
