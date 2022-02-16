Nova Bus brings hybrid – electric model to Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Leaders from Nova Bus demonstrated the company’s hybrid – electric model for city transit leaders.

“So, bringing our bus here and trying out some of these tight turns and trying some of the hills and making sure our bus can make the grade, that’s what’s important about us coming here and bringing it to Augusta,” Nova Bus regional sales manager Shah Remtulla said.

The hybrid model includes an engine shut off feature which will help lower carbon emissions.

“Therefore, you’re spending less and fuel and you’re also lowering your carbon footprint,” Remtulla said.

The demonstration allowed transit leaders to learn more about the electric mode on several bus routes as they continue to work toward integrating electric buses into the city’s transit system.

“Having clean energy buses, we will have lower fuel bills. We will have lower overall operation costs and that will produce savings and we can use those savings by reaching other areas of Augusta with these cleaner energy buses,” Augusta Transit Deputy Director Dr. Oliver Page said.

It will also help transit leaders create a plan to transition to a clean energy fleet.

“That will take into account how much funding we can get from the federal government from the city government and how much funding we can get from the state of Georgia. All of these factors will determine how quickly we can transition from fossil fuel to clean energy,” Page said.

The city plans to submit an application for a grant to buy the low emission vehicles.