HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF)– Known as “Green Power” on the track, this group of students is working each week to be ready for competition.

“I’m most excited for the actual race, with all my teammates. And I really want to cheer them on and I hope we do amazing,” team member Cali Wood said.

From marketing to management, this team of 4th and 5th graders has spent their free time building a go-cart which will compete Saturday in the Goblin Cup – in Huntsville, Alabama.

STEM teacher Kimberly Spicer is the advisor of the group.

“They have to apply to be on the team, it’s just like a job and we treat it just like a job. They’re so responsible and they really can be a positive light right now and showing other students responsibility.”

The program began nearly five years ago when the school received a grant for the go-kart kit. But, due to the pandemic, the race to the cup was put on hold.

Students say this opportunity has given them skills they can use outside of the classroom.

“I’ve learned a lot about team– just a lot in general and going to Alabama is going to be really exciting, especially going with my team. So, I learned that helping [people out] means a lot to them too,” Wood said.

The road leading to the school was blocked off for the pep rally where the team got to debut the car they built for their school.

North Harlem will compete against 42 other teams this weekend, but is the only one representing Georgia.