North Charleston High School to receive Order of the Palmetto award

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby will receive the Order of the Palmetto.

He is receiving the reward in honor of his efforts to provide financial assistance for his students and their families by working a third job at Walmart.

All of the money as a Walmart associate went towards support North Charleston High School families.

The Order of the Palmetto is the state’s highest civilian honor awarded to citizens of South Carolina for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance.

The award ceremony will take place on Monday, February 8 at 11 a.m. at North Charleston High School.

People are allowed to the event by invitation only due to COVID-19 protocols.