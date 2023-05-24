NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – On May 21st, North Augusta Public Safety Officers responded to the area of US-1 and I-520 for a vehicle collision that caused one vehicle to overturn.

The driver of the at fault vehicle took off foot into a nearby wooded area.

This was PSO McBride’s first deployment of his new partner, K-9 Blaze (a dual purpose narcotics and tracking dog).

Within minutes of being put on the trail, K-9 Blaze located the suspect hiding in the woods where he was taken into custody.

K-9 Blaze was found a large quantity of suspected Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.