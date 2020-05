NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of North Augusta’s Municipal Building will re-open to the public Monday, May 4.

You’re welcomed and encouraged to wear face masks and/or gloves.

We’re told the city has taken extra steps to clean and sanitize frequently touched items like countertops and door handles.

You can still transact business through a number of ways including online, over the phone, emails, snail mail, or the payment drop box in the parking lot.