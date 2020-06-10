North Augusta’s Meriwether Monument, race relations become latest conversation among citizens and leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Talks about racial equality across the country sparked a local Black Lives Matter group to organize in one South Carolina city. Ahead of a planned protest, we spoke with the organizer and local leaders about the complex past of race surrounding a monument dedicated to a white man.

It sits in a premiere location in North Augusta at the top of the heart of downtown. The Meriwether Monument was erected in 1916, but some say the language written on it back then does not live today.

“It talks about holding up Anglo Saxon values. It talks about white supremacy,” said Brandy Mitchell, who submitted a permit to hold a protest at the structure.

The Calhoun Park monument dedicated to Thomas McKie Meriweather, the lone white man killed during the Hamburg Massacre in July of 1876, is at the center of an upcoming protest being planned by local Black Lives Matter organizer Brandy Mitchell.

Part of the engraved text on the monument dedicated to the Edgefield County native states Meriwether ‘…exemplified the highest ideal of Anglo-Saxon civilization. By his death he assured to the children of his beloved land the supremacy of that ideal.’

Mitchell said she wants the entire structure removed.

“This monument was erected to put blacks of the time in their place. So they knew that we’re in charge and what we did then, we can do it again,” she said adding that the park is the location for the annual Christmas tree lighting event and children may venture to the monument, which could lead to a tough discussion on race.

The concern is already being discussed among city council members.

North Augusta City Councilman Kevin Toole spoke with us about the monument in terms of what he is talking about with citizens.

“I’ve heard a couple of different arguments and I’ve honestly got sympathy with both of them,” he said. “One is that it just needs to come down. It’s effectively a monument to white supremacy. I’ve also had the argument made from people on both sides of the issue that it needs to remain and it needs to be a benchmark to see how far we’ve come in race relations, but also a beacon to make sure we never go back to the archaic language that represents.”

While Councilman Toole said he’s open to hearing more on the topic, Mayor Bob Pettit told us he formed a racially balanced committee to discuss the Meriwether’s future after Ken Makin gave the council two options in 2017; take it down or formally denounce it.

“In my vision is to have a sculpture of some magnitude reflecting the sacrifice of the African Americans in the Hamburg Massacre,” Mayor Pettit said adding that the sculpture would be a design competition. He wants to add it to Calhoun Park and transform it into an educational area. Pettit added he came to this conclusion after the committee formed in 2017 decided it was best to keep the Meriwether Monuent in its place. He noted that many of those people in the group on the side of keeping it up were black.

During the riot, the 24-year-old was not the only person killed.

What the monument does not show are the other seven militia men who lost their lives. They were black and their recognition was placed more than 100 years later in Carrsville, the section of North Augusta where Hamburg residents transitioned following a flood.

“We’re also addressing how systematic racism and oppression has caused our communities to endure poverty, how they have plagued our schools,” Mitchell said.

The protest is scheduled for Saturday, June 20 at 5 p.m. at the Meriwether Monument. The permit will be discussed at the North Augusta City Council meeting Monday evening.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps