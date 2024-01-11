NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Repurposing the Medac Building has been a major talking point for city leaders, and now it’s about to happen.

“I was just looking at it coming down–the building itself is beautiful. And that’s just gonna be such an asset to our downtown, that has been one of our dreams here on City Council,” said Council Member Pat Carpenter.

The North Augusta Forward Executive Committee has been working on a plan for the building to revamp the downtown area. City leaders say the project has been in the works for the last two years, and it will soon be home to Augusta Oncology’s Multispecialty Clinic.

Mayor Briton Williams says a lot of credit goes to Palmetto Peach Development, and their President Brett Brannon–who ran for Mayor back in 2016. “He was able to present the benefits to Augusta Oncology why they needed to consider North Augusta’s Medac Building. Our role was only to assure them that we wanted the investment, and they would be a big part of what is happening,” said Williams.

The Beacon Bluff development projects represent more than $35 Million of investments into the city, and $20 Million of that is going towards the Medac building. This move will bring more than 200 jobs to North Augusta, along with the most advanced radiation treatment offering in both South Carolina and Georgia.

For city leaders, it’s a giant step forward.

“This project brings density. That’s employees, patients and families, and those people are going to spend money. So we now will literally have a connection point from downtown, Beacon Bluff, Medac, down to Riverside Village which is very exciting,” said Williams.

“We want to keep North Augusta a family community, and this will definitely be part of that,” said Carpenter.

A formal announcement will come on Friday, January 12th, at 2 PM from the first floor of the Medac Building.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, State Representative Bill Nixon, State Senator Tom Young, and DOC Director of Governmental Affairs Mark Hendrick will all be attending.