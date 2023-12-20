AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a North Augusta woman who died from injuries she sustained in a crash over the weekend.

Khadijah Jackson, 28 years old, was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 16. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Wagener Rd. at East Pine Log Rd. in Aiken. Jackson was taken to WellStar MCG Health for treatment. She died Dec. 19 from injuries sustained in that crash.

According to the coroner’s office, Jackson was the passenger in a 2019 Dodge that was traveling south on East Pine Log Rd. when it collided with a 2002 Nissan that was traveling east on Wagener Rd.

The coroner’s office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating. Jackson will be autopsied in Newberry, SC.