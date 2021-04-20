North Augusta to hear from all candidates for office

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Tonight, political candidates in North Augusta will meet face to face to talk about their platforms.

It’s a one-stop shop for voters to hear from their candidates. Republican and Democratic candidates for mayor and the three open City Council seats will share their visions at the North Augusta Community Center.

You can come and hear from them in person. If you’d rather watch the forum at home, it will be live-streamed on Facebook.

I spoke with the Board of Elections. The folks there say they don’t remember the last time a Democrat ran for office in North Augusta.

Democrat Mayoral candidate Richard Adams says he shares the same hopes for North Augusta’s future as most voters.

“You may be surprised that my vision for this city aligns with yours. I just so happen to be a Democrat and represent the Democratic Party, but ultimately my goal is to represent the entire city of North Augusta,” said Adams.

The forum begins at 6 pm and there is limited seating available.

To RSVP, 803-644-2362 by 5 pm today.