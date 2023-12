NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A local high school student who underwent a lung transplant earlier this year has died.

We told you about Paris Marchant back on January 5th.

She was a student at Augusta Christian who had to travel to Saint Louis to receive a lung transplant.

Paris underwent the double lung transplant in April.

Her family announced on social media that she died Wednesday morning after a long battle with lung disease.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.