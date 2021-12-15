North Augusta student gets scholarship from Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A student in North Augusta was selected as South Carolina’s winner for the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program.

Maclain Roberts of Merriwether Elementary School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Bonnie as well as a “Best in State” award for her 19 pound cabbage.

This year, nearly 200,000 third graders across 48 states got hands on experience in growing colossal cabbages.

$1,000 scholarships were awarded to the winners in each state.

Bonnie Plants has been doing the 3rd Grade Cabbage Program since 1996.

