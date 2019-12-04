North Augusta shines brighter with lighting of Christmas Tree

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – Hundreds gathered in Calhoun Park for the annual North Augusta Christmas Tree Lighting.

People enjoyed music, hot chocolate, and the Boy Scouts roasted marsh mellows for those in attendance.

“This holiday season is special. Its about family, its about excitement, it’s about being frantic and festive. It’s just a great time to see the parents out, and seeing the kids run around. It just brings a smile to your face,” said Mayor Bob Pettit.

The North Augusta Christmas parade is scheduled for this Sunday at 3 p.m.