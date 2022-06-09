NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – Discolored water has North Augusta residents asking some vital questions.

According to the North Augusta 20/20 Facebook page, there is a major discussion about people finding the water in their toilets and showers being brown and orange.

The City of North Augusta posted this statement in regards of the discoloration on their News List and official Facebook page:

“Please be advised the City of North Augusta Utility Department is aware of discolored water in various areas of the water system. City crews are currently working the system to get the water cleared up. Although the water is discolored there is no boil advisory. If residents experience any discoloration , please run cold water until clear. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.” City of North Augusta

News Channel 6 inquired about the issue, and a representative with the city of North Augusta did respond.

According to her statement, the water discoloration issue is not system-wide and not related to testing the hydraulic capacity.

Officials say that repair work on a water main break on Sandpit Road began on Monday and the neighborhoods in the immediate vicinity were alerted that they would experience temporary water service interruption.

The statement continues with the reason behind the discolored water is because of the shut off and re-start of water distribution as crews were working to repair the water main, and water customers who are using that particular main experienced discoloration as water enters into and travels throughout the pipe system.

The representative says that even though the water is discolored, there is no water boil advisory.

Officials say that residents who are experiencing water discoloration should run cold water until it is clear.

They also say that water customers on other mains in the system are not and will not be impacted.