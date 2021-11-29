North Augusta receives first round of American Rescue Plan Act funds

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta council members, department heads, and others met Monday for a study session. City Administrator Jim Clifford delivered some good news. The city has received its first installment of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“To think the money is there is a big plus for the City of North Augusta,” said councilwoman Pat Carpenter.

The city now has about $6 million in ARP funds which is nearly half of what the city is entitled to.

Councilman Eric Presnell said, “We’ve got some aging infrastructure over here versus say Columbia County. All of that is relatively new but we got some sewer systems that go back to the early 1900s.”

According to Clifford, the city will need to have an expenditure report done by April 30, 2022, but that doesn’t mean rescue funds need to be spent by then. He told NewsChannel 6’s Wes Cooper they are playing the long game and some of the money will be used for infrastructure.

“Still got a lot of open storm drains in the city. It would be nice to contain those, so we don’t have those big, open storm drains, so I think that’s some of the stuff we’ll be looking at,” said Presnell.

Clifford reports there are talks among state leaders for the state to match some of a city’s use of ARP funds.

Presnell said, “It would be a good thing. A match of funds so that the money’s not mishandled.”

No money will be spent without council approval. North Augusta may receive the other half of its ARP funding late next year.