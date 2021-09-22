North Augusta Public Safety searching for package thief reportedly driving U-Haul van

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking residents to keep an eye out for a man allegedly stealing packages in the Hammond Hills area of North Augusta.

The same suspect was captured on surveillance cameras taking packages in the Lynnhurst and Hammond Hill neighborhoods.

The suspect is believed to be driving a small Ford U-Haul van with a busted out rear window.

If anyone has seen the man or the van, they are directed to contact North Augusta Public Safety at (803) 279-2121.