NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities are searching for the person they say committed a burglary at a local gun and pawn shop, Sunday morning.

The burglary happened at GR-8 Dealz Gun and Pawn at approximately 5:30 a.m. on August 4.

The suspect caused “a substantial amount of damage and stole several items,” police say.

If you have any information, Public Safety Officer McGahee or Corporal Hultman at 803-279-2121.

We’re told you can remain anonymous.