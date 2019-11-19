North Augusta plans to bring new fire station to Martintown Road

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The ongoing search to find the perfect spot to build a fire station could soon be over. The wooded location on MartinTown road could be its new home.

“Initially, the city had looked at the Flythe property for locating the fire station, and possibly the police headquarters,” said interim city administrator, Rachelle Moody. “Council decided a couple of months later to move away from that, and to move toward the 311 Martintown property.”

Council members voted to get the interim city administrator to file an application to request that the property be rezoned. Moody says council members are interested in the land because it is closer to a lot of the development within the city.

“We need more space for the ladder truck,” explained Moody. “The ladder truck specifically needs space to access buildings along the riverfront, for example, the hotels and the high rise apartment buildings we have.”

Monday’s vote will start the process of the proposal. Even though residents support building the new fire station, there are concerns that the city wants to build it so close to a neighborhood.

“These are my hopes, that it won’t obstruct the view, and it will appear that it has been on that site for quite some time,” said a concerned resident. “That it won’t be awkwardly large, and it will be in keeping with the architectural character of the neighborhood.”

“People are there 24-7, whether it’s firefighters that live there or public safety officers who come there through the day. It’s a secure area,” explained Moody. “We improve the site: and we provide additional trees and shrubs. That’s how we think we will be a good neighbor.”

Moody adds the resolution will go to the planning and zoning committee. If the proposal is approved, it will be brought up to the council members for the final approval.

Photojournalist: Will Baker