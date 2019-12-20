North Augusta Planning Commission votes 5-2 for fire station rezone

It’s the fire station that has North Augusta homeowners fired up.

The planning commission voted in favor of rezoning a second location for the building on West Martintown Road.

The location is currently zoned for a residential unit, but they want to make it “P” for public.

It wasn’t a packed meeting, but those who showed up were most definitely vocal on why they believe this location should not be recommended.

It borders homes. The owner’s of those homes believe the city needs a fire station, but they tried to offer recommendations to the commission to postpone the rezoning.

One resident says, “it creates tremendous liabilities.”

Another resident went up to the podium. He says, “quite frankly, there are alternatives to this. There is lots of property on Martintown Road that surely would fit the bill.”

They weren’t the only people who spoke at the meeting. Homeowners along Observatory Avenue will border this fire station. They made sure were heard.

Homeowner, Karen Powell, says, “my husband and I do support this. We do support this.”

They want to be involved in the construction process. How will it look? How long it will take? is the location surveyed for liabilities? These are the questions homeowners want to help the city find the answers to.

Interim City Administrator, Rachelle moody, “we will be doing outreach with residents to get their input on what the design looks like.”

A North Augusta council member was there in support of the location. He says this will be an important part to the city’s safety.

“I personally see moving it up their keeps it closer to the areas that are more prone to having fire with your older houses,” says the North Augusta Council Member.

5 council members recommended the area. 2 of them did not. Those who did not recommend the location agreed with the citizens concerns.

Moody sees the opposite. She says the fire trucks will be exiting and entering the main road and it wont be a bother. Moody believes what the city has now is no good.

“Our current station one facility is in disrepair, and it’s small as the city has grown, as everyone’s lives has grown, as our fire trucks have grown and we have literally outgrown the building,” says Moody.

The Planning Comission’s recommendation now goes to city council. That decision will take three readings of an ordinance.