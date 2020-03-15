North Augusta officials to discuss coronavirus at next study session

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — North Augusta city leaders are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving coronavirus.

City departments are operating under normal conditions with no plans for closure of facilities or interruption of essential government services, according to a post by Mayor Bob Petit.

The Parks and Recreation Department has canceled all travel sporting events during the month of March, including visiting tournaments that utilize the Activity Center.

Recreational sports hosted by the City continue on established schedules.

Council will be updated on service plans and steps already being taken to minimize risk for residents and employees at a briefing during a City Council Study Session on Monday, March 16.

The City will broadcast the study session on its Facebook page where you are invited to watch.