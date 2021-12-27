North Augusta nonprofit named an ‘Angel’ of SC, funding adoptive families

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., (WJBF)– South Carolina’s Secretary of State, Mark Hammond, announced this year’s list of 15 Angels. One of the non-profits is Connected Hearts Ministry in North Augusta.

The recognition goes to fifteen South Carolina nonprofits that exemplify charitable giving and devote 80 percent or more of funding to their cause.

Connected Hearts Ministry helps families raise money as they go through the adoption process. Brandon and Misty Hudson started the non-profit in 2013 after they adopted their child from China.

“That just kind of led us into wanting to help one family going through the adoption process because another thing that we saw going through the adoption process was that the cost of adoption was the main factor that keeps people from stepping up to adopt,” President and CEO of Connected Hearts Ministry, Brandon Hudson said.

Hudson says it can cost upwards of $20,000-$30,000 to adopt a child.

“Seeing that financial aspect was really just a thing that kept people from adopting and then just seeing that there’s so many children out there with special needs or older children who just need a loving family. That just sparked our passion even more,” Hudson said.

Connected Hearts Ministry has helped more than 350 children find their forever homes. They focus on children most often overlooked— those with special needs, older children, and sibling groups.

“We help families adopt multiple children at a time. We’ve had families that have adopted two, three and sometimes four children in a sibling group at one time. We really want to keep those families together. It’s really important to them,” Hudson said.

This caught the attention of South Carolina’s Secretary of State, Mark Hammond, who named them one of South Carolina’s 15 Angels.

“We are incredibly grateful and honored to receive the South Carolina Angel Award,” Hudson said. “We have some amazing supporters and we’re so thankful that they get to see that their funds are being used towards the mission of Connected Hearts, which is to help children locally and children all around the world.”

Connected Hearts Ministry devotes 98 percent of their funding to helping families adopt a child.

“We take great pride in putting the money toward the mission,” Hudson said.

Connected Hearts Ministry also provides medical procedure funding for adoptive families, essentials for children entering foster care, and advocacy for children in two orphanages in China.

