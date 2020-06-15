North Augusta Municipal Center employee tests positive for COVID-19; adjustments made to study session, possibility Council meeting

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — An administrative staff person at the North Augusta Municipal Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say all individuals who were in contact with the employee have been notified, are being tested, and have been quarantined awaiting results.

We’re told out of an abundance of caution, the study session for Monday, June 15 has been canceled and all items on the Council meeting Agenda, except the resolution to authorize a permit for the June 20th protest, are anticipated to be tabled for a future date.

“Spectator attendance will be limited to approximately 25% capacity (42 spectators) as limited seating will be available to ensure proper social distance is possible,” officials said.

Hand sanitizer stations have also been placed at various points throughout the Municipal Center. You’re encouraged to use the sanitizer stations and wear a mask.