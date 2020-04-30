North Augusta Mayor shares his thoughts on Gov. Henry McMaster’s state of emergency

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – North Augusta’s Mayor Bob Pettit opened up to NewsChannel 6 about Governor Henry McMaster’s extended state of emergency. He told us where the city stands now and what he sees for it’s future.

Protection over penalty is what Mayor Bob Pettit says is most important in a time like this. The municipal building has been closed off to the public.

Sanitation department employees have staggered shifts to distance themselves.

Inspectors for construction projects have been given protective gear to continue to do their jobs safely.

He respects the decision Governor Henry McMaster’s made.

“You want to provide yourself the opportunity to take action if it becomes necessary, and so by extending it, he retains the authority to take action. I think in the interim he still could ease up things, and I expect that he will,” says Mayor Pettit.

The Mayor says he shut down places like the boat dock at Hammond’s Ferry when he noticed large gatherings.

He also spoke to big box companies on the amount of people they let inside.

Penalties can be given to those in violation of CDC guidelines, but the Mayor says there’s more at stake than getting in trouble.

“We want people to remain healthy. That’s our number one goal. We don’t want them to get sick. Just like you and I don’t want to get ill from this. It’s a remarkably terrible disease,” says Mayor Pettit.

When the city reopens, he says he’ll continue to have online bill pay services.