NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is working on what they say is an active attempted murder investigation.

According to the NADPS, at 3:27 A.M., officers responded to the area of Plaza Place Apartments in reference to shots being fired in the area, and dispatch advised that multiple callers had stated that they heard shots in the area of the 1200 building.

Officers say that they arrived on the scene and were completing a protective sweep of the area when they heard someone yelling for help in front of the leasing information center.

Officers then say that they located a Black male with multiple gunshots to both legs lying on the sidewalk in front of the information center.

According to NADPS, no arrests have been made at this time.