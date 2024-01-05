NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in North Augusta.

The crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5 on the 600 block of Sudlow Lake Rd.

According to the coroner’s office, a 2022 Subaru driver by 41-year-old Stephen L. Rouse of North North Augusta was traveling west and ran off the right side of the road. Rouse was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating. A toxicology analysis is pending.