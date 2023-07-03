NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Living History Park is back to celebrate Independence Day.

The free event is taking place July 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 299 West Spring Grove Avenue.

There will be plenty to do this year including tours of historic buildings, food, a parade, and more.

Guests are also encouraged to dress up in costume as there will be rewards for “Most Patriotic” dog, stroller, and kids.

The Mayor of North Augusta will also be in costume to read the Declaration of Independence at Noon.

Pets are welcome to the event as long as they are well-behaved and on a leash.

So if you’re in a mood to take a trip back to 1776 then this is definitely the event for you.