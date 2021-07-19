North Augusta leaders approve resolution to accept pending COVID-19 relief funds

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – City council members in North Augusta gave the green light to a resolution on Monday to accept the funds that will come from the American Rescue Plan. They are expecting to receive a little more than $11 million.

Soon, North Augusta will have a new bank account.

“We wanted that to be separate than any of our other monies so we can track it, audit purposes,” said Mayor Briton Williams.

Now City Administrator Jim Clifford can open up the new bank account.

Williams said, “All the municipalities that are under 50,000 those funds actually come from the state.”

North Augusta is waiting for the state to vote so the relief money can be released. Mayor Williams hopes that happens this fall.

He said, “Some cities, bigger cities like Aiken for example, they, of course, are over 50,000, they got their funds directly from the federal government.”

American Rescue Plan funds can be used for infrastructure and to replenish lost revenues. Mayor Williams said plans are in the works in his city.

He added, “Staff is working on those so when we do get the funds, they’ll be able to present to council specifically, ‘here’s our recommendations that we use the money for in North Augusta.’ But right now we have had no conversations on exact specifics about what we would do. We have rough ideas based on what we know from the federal government but we don’t have specifics.”

Overall, the state government in South Carolina is set to receive about $2.5 billion in COVID-19 relief. Now all that is needed is votes.