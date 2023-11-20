NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta leaders are taking the final steps to prepare for new attractions in Riverside Village.

During Monday’s city council meeting, Board members discussed finalizing funding to build a seven-slip boating dock and overlook in Riverside village, just one of the many construction projects in the riverfront area.

“So we’re going to have a seven-slip boat dock. We’ll literally have a structure that overlooks where you’ll be able to walk over it and look out. It’s going to be incredible. It’s going to be a game changer for us on the river and Riverside Village. We’re very excited about this. It has been something going on since before I ever got elected mayor,” said North Augusta Mayor Britton Williams.

Money from a Coronavirus state fund will be used for the construction. Council members will have a second reading at the next meeting to finalize the project.

“Part of the ARPA money is being used for this project, along with funding that we got from our Senator and House of Representatives. So those combined it’s allowing us to building this boat dock and overlook,” said Mayor Williams.

“It sets the overall budget at $950,000 total. That is the all-in cost for the first phase. It includes the guaranteed-price contract of Ardy Brown to do construction,” said City Administrator Jim Clifford.

The project is expected to be finished and ready to use by summer 2024.

“In order to make a summer timeline to have a boat dock in water, which is important for our citizens, we front-load this request. Now we can get the ball rolling on that action,” said Clifford.