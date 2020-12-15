North Augusta investigators working to identify deceased woman discovered on E. Buena Vista Ave.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a deceased woman.

North Augusta Public Safety officers responded to the 600 block of E. Buena Vista Avenue Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive woman lying on the ground.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman cold to the touch. EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the woman deceased.

The Coroner’s Office and investigators found no signs of trauma or struggle. Her cause of death is currently unknown. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Investigators on scene could not identify the woman but did locate a cell phone next to her body.

Efforts were then made to contact individuals listed in the phone. Those that answered stated her name was Barbara but could not provide a last name.

Investigators tell us that Barbara was possibly homeless, with many medical issues in the last couple months.

Investigators are now following up with local hospitals in hopes of identifying her.

Anyone with information can contact Investigations as 803-441-4278

MORE TOP STORIES: