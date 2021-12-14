North Augusta High School coach resigns

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- The Aiken County Public School District has confirmed that North Augusta High School head football coach, Jim Bob Bryant, resigned his position Monday afternoon.

In October, the district announced that Craig Gilstrap would take his place as interim head coach. They said that the reason for the replacement was being handled as a personal matter and they would not comment on it at that time.

When asked about the reasons for Bryant’s leave of absence and why he resigned, the district said “We do not have any comment on his resignation.”