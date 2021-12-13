North Augusta gunman facing more charges; attempted murder, hit & run

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Thomas Airington has received more charges following his arrest Thursday, in connection to an incident in which he is accused of firing on North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officer, wounding one, and eventually surrendering.

In addition to his charge for Attempted Murder filed by NADPS, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is charging Airington with Reckless Driving and three counts of Hit and Run following an attempted traffic stop before the shooting.

According to Aiken County Detention Center, control of Airington’s previous bonds for narcotic possession, drug trafficking, weapons possession during commission of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen weapon were returned by the bonding agency back to the Aiken County Second Judicial Circuit after Airington did not return to court on the charges earlier in the year.

During Thursday’s incident, North Augusta officers were responding to a call regarding ‘suspicious activity in the area’. North Augusta Public Safety’s Lt. Aaron Fittery was shot during the exchange of gunfire, he was shot in the leg during an exchange of gunfire with the suspect. He is currently listed in good condition.