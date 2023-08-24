NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- Walker Robinson’s life turned upside down after that collision last Friday.

It was the first game of his senior season, and things were going well until the final 10 seconds of the 4th quarter.

After an attempted throw by Evans quarterback Tripp Furgeison, Robinson collapsed to the ground–knocked unconscious after a collision with teammate Alex Powell.

His parents are speaking out, 6 days after the tragic incident.

“During the moment, it was very surreal, dreamlike. I was there, but I wasn’t,” said Millie Robinson, his mother. “I was more focused on my kid, and not everything else going on around us, and his care.”

“When you see him motionless on the field, in my mind I was saying ‘get up, get up’: and he wasn’t,” said his father, Michael Robinson.

According to the Robinson’s, he was knocked unconscious only for a few moments, before he was able to come to.

After an evaluation by trainers–per school policy–EMS was called in.

One of the trainers held his neck the entire time, before putting it in a neck brace.

From there, trainers cut off his jersey and shoulder pads, and moved him on to the backboard to be transported for advanced care.

He was transported to the AU Trauma Center, and spent the next 24 hours being evaluated by doctors.

After CT scans and x-rays were done, doctors found that Robinson fractured 3 vertebrae in the upper part of the spine, and also suffered a severe concussion.

But his visit wouldn’t last long, and he was able to return home, where he is currently.

Since he’s returned, his parents say the support has been tremendous.

“We had not only friends and family praying for us, we had the whole community praying for us and Walker. It’s amazing, I see God all over this,” said his mother.

“He’s in good spirits, I think. He’s had quite a few visits from teammates, we’ve had lots of people check on him, which has been good for him–and for us as well. But it’s just gonna be a process,” she added.

Incidents like Walker’s turn the spotlight to safety in high school sports.

Dr. Robert Gambrell is with Champions Orthopedics, and has specialized in caring for sport-related injuries for the last 30 years.

He says you can never predict these things happening, but medical teams must be prepared.

“It’s important to have an emergency action plan in place. That way when someone does get hurt, all the parties responsible know what steps to take to get them the care that they need,” said Gambrell.

And the Robinson’s say Walker got the best care possible, from trainers and staff at AU Trauma Center.

But they’ve learned valuable lessons from this experience.

“Don’t take life for granted. Love your kids, support your kids, because you never know when something like this is gonna happen,” said his father.

“When he can, he’ll be there on the sidelines cheering them on. And he’ll be back–he’ll be back,” said his mother.

The Robinson’s tell me Walker can’t play for at least the next 4-6 weeks.

He’s also out of school this week, but if things get better, they are hoping he will return to the classroom next week.

Ms. Robinson says they had a follow up with Walker’s pediatrician today.

They are hoping for a referral to a neurologist, and in a few weeks they will have a follow up with an orthopedic doctor, along with a spinal specialist.