North Augusta city leaders move forward to build an amphitheater at Riverside Village

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The city of North Augusta has been busy upgrading the town. Now, a 600-seat amphitheater will be a centerpiece near SRP Park. City Council Members believe the new Riverside Village Amphitheater will attract more people to North Augusta for concerts and other significant events.

“This can be used for so much more than that,” said council member, Eric Presneil. “It can be used for a farmer’s market on a Saturday, people coming out for a picnic.”

During Monday’s city council meeting, council members voted five to two to award a contract to R.D. Brown Contractors to build the proposed amphitheater.

“I want to see the project succeed, I want to support this,” said council member Fletcher Dickert. “I support the concept of an amphitheater, I support the park, and I want to see it develop. But not the way we’ve gone about it, and I can’t get there with the money and how we have done it.”

City council member, Kevin Toole says the amphitheater still has some financial details that need to be worked out.

“I would like for us to take some of Flecther’s suggestions, go back to the drawing board and look at again,” explained Toole. “I think we can get it to a point where it is good for the community and something I can support overall. I’m just having a hard time getting there right now based on the information that I have.”

The community has been very receptive of the project. But some concerns revolve around adding more bathrooms to the amphitheater.

“If you got 600 people, and you have an hour or two and serving drinks, I hope one restroom is going to be sufficient,” explained a concerned citizen. “Otherwise, the hotels and the businesses around there are not going to be fond of us.”

Council Members say they hope to have the amphitheater done by Masters 2020.

