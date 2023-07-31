NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF )– During the City Council study session, council members discussed where they are with the expansion of Riverside Village and what you should expect in the future .

The Sharon Jones Amipetheater will soon be in the design stage, the city is expanding it with more than a thousand seats….

“We’re also going to be putting restrooms down there on the greenway as well as a greenroom for the performers, so we are beginning that project with the design of the engineering firm starting next week,” said Mayor Briton Williams.

Adding a biking trail is still in the works, to give cyclists a safer route.

“We had our last expansion of the Mayfield drive and we’re still wanting to move the greenway into our downtown so it is coming up bluff avenue we are probably a couple months from the greenway coming up bluff but than the next challenge we’ve got to turn it into our alley system or at least into our downtown” said Mayor Williams.

City leaders say new restaurants are continuing to be built throughout the city of North Augusta, and those bring in more growth.

“The Chic-fil-A which will be the second in the city that will have a net positive impact on our H tax, as well as the Popeyes that’s planned out by the QT, so we are seeing some growth in the sector so we are still targeting specific types of businesses but we are still seeing restaurant growth here in the city,” said Jim Clifford, City Administrator.

The board is also working to re-write its development code. The mayor says it was last passed in 2007, they’re wanting it to be more user friendly for the public.

“So this has been about a three year project its encompassed everybody from citizens to designers to developers downtown businesses you name it,” said Mayor Williams

“If you’re like me and my generation I like looking at paper we will have a copy here at our office if you want to come in and look at it,” said Tommy Paradise, Planning and Development.

The first discussion for the development code review will begin August 7th.