North Augusta city leaders approve face mask resolution

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A face mask resolution is now in effect in North Augusta but it is not enforceable by law.

“I’m a little disappointed, if you will, that we have to pass a resolution to encourage people to wear them. It’s been publicized dramatically. The caseloads are on the upswing,” said Mayor Bob Pettit.

Rather than mandating people to wear a face mask while out in the public with an ordinance, the North Augusta City Council approved a resolution, which is a formal expression of the opinion of the elected council members.

Mayor Pettit asserted, “It’s an individual’s responsibility to wear a mask and to mandate it, just seems like more than should be required.”

“I would encourage anybody at risk, anybody that feels comfortable to do so please do,” said Councilman Eric Presnell.

North Augusta’s resolution comes on the heels of a similar measure that was passed in the City of Aiken last week.

Several cities in the Palmetto State have either passed a face mask ordinance or a resolution encouraging people to wear them.

Mayor Pettit said, “I’d be anxious to see how successful they are and does it make a difference. Yes, I’m worried about my city because I see people not wearing masks. Go to the food store and people are not. The majority of them are not wearing masks.”

He added that it is highly unlikely a face mask ordinance will be in effect in North Augusta.