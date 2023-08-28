NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta City Council member was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, this weekend.

Jenafer Forward McCauley was charged on Friday with 1st Offense DUI (.10 bus less than .16).

A North Augusta Public Safety Officer pulled McCauley over after she was reportedly seen driving on East Avenue around 10:30 p.m. without her headlights on.

The incident report states that she also drove through a stop sign at East Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue.

The responding officer stated in the report that McCauley’s speech was slurred and her eyes were red, watery and glossy.

The report states that McCauley admitted to drinking two margaritas around 2 hours earlier at a restaurant in downtown Augusta.

McCauley was then administered a series of field sobriety tests. She was unable to maintain her balance during a walk-and-turn test.

As the report states that McCauley had pulled into the driveway of her home, the officer secured her vehicle in the driveway and handed the keys over to her husband.

The officer then placed McCauley under arrest and transported to Public Safety headquarters where she registered a 0.14 blood alcohol level. She was also issued a courtesy summons as she did not have her license with her.

Afterwards, she was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

